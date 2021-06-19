ParallelCoin (DUO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 4,209.2% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.61 or 0.00079857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $22.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00442946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

