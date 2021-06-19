Observer (OBSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Observer has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $2.03 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00738431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083496 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

