MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $38.89 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00738431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083496 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,840,180 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

