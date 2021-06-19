NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) to Issue GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP stock opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.15) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.31.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.