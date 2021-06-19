UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on August 2nd

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

UDR has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

UDR opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 241.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

