Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:TK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

