Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:TK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.
