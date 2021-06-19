DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

