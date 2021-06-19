Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $8,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $59.43 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

