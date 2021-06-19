CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $816,000 Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $35.52 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

