CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.