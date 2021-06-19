UBS Group AG Purchases 66,255 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.