Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $366,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 668,137 shares worth $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $109.12 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

