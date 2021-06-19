Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 106,231 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Copart worth $396,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

