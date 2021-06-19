Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

