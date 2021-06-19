Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $213.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

