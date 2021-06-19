Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

