Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $75,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $922.50 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

