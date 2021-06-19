Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,119 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,532,000.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.24 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

