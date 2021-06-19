SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

