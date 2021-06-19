Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.