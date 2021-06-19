Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $184,579.20 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00.

MLAB stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.66. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

