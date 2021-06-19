Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PSL opened at $91.80 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.