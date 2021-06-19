RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $3.85 on Friday. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.
RYB Education Company Profile
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
