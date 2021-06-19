RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $3.85 on Friday. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Equities research analysts predict that RYB Education will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

