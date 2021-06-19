Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 287,901 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $25,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.61%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

