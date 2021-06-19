InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 14,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 102,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,934,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $19,800,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

