Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Shares Up 0.2%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.96. 16,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 75,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Dynamics Special Purpose Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.