Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,947.50 ($25.44). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,947.50 ($25.44), with a volume of 2,340,907 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,885.33. The firm has a market cap of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.