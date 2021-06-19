UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 41,788 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

