Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 101,010 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $204.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

