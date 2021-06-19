Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

