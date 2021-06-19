Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Lennox International worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $501,914.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,746.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,170. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $321.06 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.38 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

