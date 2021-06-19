Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 324,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

WD opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

