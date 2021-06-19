Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 173 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $59.64 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

