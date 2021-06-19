Reviewing Chesapeake Energy (CHK) & Its Competitors

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2032 10252 14483 472 2.49

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 8.80%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 109.73% -109.73% 62.96% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion -$9.73 billion -1.22 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -2.72

Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out -244.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

