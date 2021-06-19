New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 45,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 736.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,866,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

