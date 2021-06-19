Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.25

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

APNHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

