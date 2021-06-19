Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.