$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

