Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 660 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

