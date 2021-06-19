Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 660 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.