LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

