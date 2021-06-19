LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII opened at $125.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

