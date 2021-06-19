Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 427 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE opened at $182.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

