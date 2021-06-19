Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 427 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

