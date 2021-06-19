Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

