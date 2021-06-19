CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 10,140 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

