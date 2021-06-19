Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.