Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Down 1.7%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75. 8,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial raised Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.