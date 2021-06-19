Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead Sells 1,858 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $123.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 77.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 45.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.