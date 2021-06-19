Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

