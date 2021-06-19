Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $456.16 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

